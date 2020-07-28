MONTFORT, Wis. – Four people were hurt in a crash Sunday in Grant County.
Breanna Mumm, 27, of Platteville, two juvenile passengers and passenger Jerome Dyson, 32, of Platteville, were taken by ambulance to Southwest Health for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release issued today by the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Snow Bottom Road and Grant County G north of Montfort. The release states that Mumm was driving west on Snow Bottom when she did not notice the stop sign at the intersection. She drove through the intersection and left the road, and the vehicle entered a cornfield.
Mumm was cited with failure to stop at a stop sign.