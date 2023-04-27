On Wednesday, the National Weather Service projected lower weekend crests for flooding on the Mississippi River bordering eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois than those projected earlier in the week.
NWS Hydrologist Matt Wilson, of the Quad Cities office, told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday afternoon that the crest was still expected to arrive Saturday. But he said the crest was expected to be 23.2 feet at Lock & Dam No. 11 at Dubuque on Saturday morning, down from a previous projection of 24.8 feet. The crest is expected to reach 20.9 feet at Lock & Dam No. 12 at Bellevue, Iowa, later on Saturday, down from a previous projection of 22.1 feet.
“The (projected) crests have come down a little bit as we’ve gotten more clarity on how quickly the water has gotten into the streams, and then into the Mississippi River, north of here,” Wilson said. “All-in-all, that’s a good thing.”
Recommended for you
The river also is still expected to fall soon after it crests, consistent with previous projections, due to below-average precipitation along the river everywhere north of the Quad Cities in the next two weeks, according to Wilson.
The crest projection at Lock & Dam No. 11 would still be the third-highest on record, topped only by floods of 1965 and 2001.
The City of Dubuque closed Admiral Sheehy Drive between East 16th Street and the entrance to the Dubuque Ice Arena until further notice, detouring traffic to the island onto Greyhound Park Road. The goal, shared in a city statement, was to keep the island accessible throughout the flooding event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.