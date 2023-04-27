04262023-dbqflooding3-dk.jpg
The rising waters of the Mississippi River near the banks of Catfish Charlie’s in Dubuque on Wednesday.

 Dave Kettering

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service projected lower weekend crests for flooding on the Mississippi River bordering eastern Iowa and northwest Illinois than those projected earlier in the week.

NWS Hydrologist Matt Wilson, of the Quad Cities office, told the Telegraph Herald on Wednesday afternoon that the crest was still expected to arrive Saturday. But he said the crest was expected to be 23.2 feet at Lock & Dam No. 11 at Dubuque on Saturday morning, down from a previous projection of 24.8 feet. The crest is expected to reach 20.9 feet at Lock & Dam No. 12 at Bellevue, Iowa, later on Saturday, down from a previous projection of 22.1 feet.

