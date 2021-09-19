Sorry, an error occurred.
McGraw-Hill announced the following:
Britney Ross was promoted to marketing director.
Maura Melfi was promoted to ALEKS implementation coordinator.
HTLF announced the following:
Erin Ambrosy was hired as a small-business banking assistant.
Heather Tetleton was hired as director of consumer credit.
Angie Burger, Lanese Washington, Alysa Davis, Tenial Tschosik, and Shelby Ellis were hired as customer care representatives.
Michael Orcutt was hired as IT service desk analyst I.
Xiang Li was hired as loan QC analyst I.
Matt Nadermann was promoted to credit admin officer II.
Angeline Diedrich was promoted to business systems administrator.
Nicholas Zlosel was promoted to consumer loan origination supervisor.
Alex Brant was promoted to senior business intelligence analyst.
Ryan Reiter was promoted to loan monitoring supervisor.
Kaithlin Duncan was promoted to small-business banking assistant.
Connor Golden, PA-C, has joined Medical Associates’ neurology department. He graduated from the University of Dubuque in 2020.
The Des Moines Register has named Dupaco Community Credit Union Number 5 in its “Top Workplace” large employer category for 2021.
