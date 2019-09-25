PEOSTA, Iowa — Authorities said two people were injured — one seriously — in a crash Monday in Peosta.
Ken Hosch, 28, of Hopkinton, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of “serious injuries,” according to the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department. John Adelmann, 69, of Peosta, was treated at the scene and released.
The crash occurred just before 6 p.m. on U.S. 20 at Cox Springs Road. A press release states that Hosch was westbound on the highway on a motorcycle when Adelmann pulled into traffic from Cox Springs and crashed into him.
The crash is under investigation.