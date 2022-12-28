Two of the most consistently used names for baby boys and girls born in Dubuque and nationwide this year were nearly identical.
The names Olivia and Oliver were featured prominently on the lists of the Top 10 names used for babies born both at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque this year, as well as on the national level.
Among girls born at MercyOne, Olivia ran away with the top prize, with 11 girls receiving that name throughout the year. The three names tied for second place — Aubrey, Evelyn and Hazel — each were used five times at the hospital.
Amy Wright, MercyOne’s director of maternal child services, said that while Olivia long has been a common choice, she was surprised by its clear victory.
“Olivia’s been a really popular name since the 1990s, and it’s always been in the top five, but to see such a clear-cut advantage for the name this year was really quite surprising for me,” she said.
Olivia tied for third place on the list of the Top 10 girls’ names at Finley Hospital, where the name was used four times. Clare and its similar spelling Claire took the top spot for girls at Finley, with six girls receiving that name.
Olivia also was the most popular baby girl name nationally, retaining its No. 1 spot from 2021, according to BabyCenter.com.
Meanwhile, the very similar boys’ name Oliver took the top spot at Finley, where it was used eight times in 2022.
Four boys at MercyOne were named Oliver, meaning the name tied for third place behind top name Landon, which was used six times at the hospital.
Oliver also ranked third nationally, as Liam remained the top boys’ name after also claiming the crown in 2021.
“For me, it really struck me that the boys’ names were these very masculine, very strong names, things you might see in a movie. You had Oliver, Brooks, Maverick, Waylon,” said Jenni Scott, nurse manager of the family birthing suites at Finley. “For girls, the thought I got in my head was more flowy and naturalistic, like with Sage, Autumn and Willow. … We also see a lot of really older names coming back in for the girls.”
Wright agreed that parents seem to be continuing to choose what she described as “traditional” names for girls, a trend that has persisted for several years.
“I’m kind of surprised that people aren’t crossing some of the more traditional names off their list because they’ve been so popular over the last three years,” she said.
Scott said she continues to hear from many patients who have selected family names for their babies, as well as an increasing number of parents choosing to use the maiden name of the baby’s mother or another female family member as a first name.
“That’s something that’s been going on for the past seven or eight years, and it’s nice because you’re still continuing on the name of somebody who might not have a way of continuing that on if there’s a lot of girls in the family,” she said.
Gender-neutral names, while not dominating the list, also have continued to gain popularity. In particular, Wright said, traditionally masculine names are beginning to pop up on the female side, such as Sage — which appeared on both MercyOne’s and Finley’s lists — and Mason, also spelled Maesyn, at Finley.
Wright said that in January 2022, birth center nurses predicted what they thought would be the year’s four top names for both male and female babies at MercyOne.
Of the eight names, five did appear on the hospital’s final top ten list: Landon, Theodore, William, Maeve and Olivia.
“One of the names we had was Betty. We really thought we’d see more Bettys because of Betty White, but that’s not on the list,” Wright said, laughing.
The name Elizabeth, from which Betty can be derived as a nickname, was used three times at MercyOne in 2022.
In total, three girl names and two boy names landed on both MercyOne’s and Finley’s Top 10 lists — Olivia, Evelyn, Sage, Oliver and Theo/Theodore.
Wright said learning the meaning behind the names that parents select for their children is one of her favorite parts of her job.
“I love to hear the stories behind it. Who was this person to you? What was the history?” she said. “It really brings a smile to everybody’s faces to learn more about their family and what they want their future to look like with the new one’s name.”
