Top baby names for 2022
Buy Now

Most popular names of babies born in Dubuque hospitals in 2022.

 Mike Day

Two of the most consistently used names for baby boys and girls born in Dubuque and nationwide this year were nearly identical.

The names Olivia and Oliver were featured prominently on the lists of the Top 10 names used for babies born both at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center and UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque this year, as well as on the national level.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.