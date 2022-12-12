Music video by LOCASH performing I Love This Life. (C) 2015 Reviver Records

MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- A duo with a string of country music hits will perform next summer at the Jackson County Fair.

LOCASH will perform at the fair July 28, according to an online announcement today. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the concert following at 7:30 p.m.

