FARLEY, Iowa — Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque will host a listening session to help identify issues related to the mental health, or “brain health,” needs of youth.
The event is set for 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Farley Memorial Hall, 204 First St. NW.
Residents of rural Dubuque County are invited to attend and share the experiences of their children and families related to brain health needs, including access to services in the community and schools, according to a press release.
Registration is free and not required. Those who want to indicate they are interested in attending can visit bit.ly/kidsbrainhealth.