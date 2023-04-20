Police said a second man has been arrested for his role in a large disturbance in Dubuque earlier this month, during which shots were fired.
Romell M. Scott, 37, of 2515 Central Ave., No. 5, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Wednesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging participation in a riot.
Marvin L. Brantley, 30, of Dubuque, was arrested last week on charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, disorderly conduct-fighting and control of a firearm by a convicted felon in relation to the incident.
Court documents state that police responded to a report of shots fired at 10:45 p.m. April 9 in the 2100 block of Central Avenue. Arriving officers found three spent 9mm shell casings in the rear parking lot of Knicker’s Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.
Investigators used City of Dubuque traffic camera footage to determine that Scott and Brantley were among a group of people who approached another group of people gathered on the sidewalk in the 2100 block of Central Avenue, where a physical fight broke out, documents state.
Footage then shows individuals ducking and running for cover and a person, later identified as Brantley, raising a handgun and firing at least one round toward Central Avenue, documents state.
Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh previously told the Telegraph Herald that there were no known injuries reported related to the shooting.