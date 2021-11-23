LANCASTER, Wis. — After its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual Festival of Trees will return to Schreiner Memorial Library next month.

The event will be held from Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 9 to 12.

Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by local business, clubs and organizations will be displayed, according to a press release. A silent auction also will be held.

The event supports Lancaster Public Library Foundation and the programs and events it offers.

For more information, contact Jen Bernetzke at LancasterPLF@gmail.com or 608-723-7304.

