Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
LANCASTER, Wis. — After its cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual Festival of Trees will return to Schreiner Memorial Library next month.
The event will be held from Thursday to Sunday, Dec. 9 to 12.
Christmas trees and wreaths decorated by local business, clubs and organizations will be displayed, according to a press release. A silent auction also will be held.
The event supports Lancaster Public Library Foundation and the programs and events it offers.
For more information, contact Jen Bernetzke at LancasterPLF@gmail.com or 608-723-7304.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.