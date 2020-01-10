GALENA, Ill. — Plans to build a new historical museum in Galena have been delayed.
Nancy Breed, museum director for the Galena-Jo Daviess County Historical Society, said construction of the new building, which was previously scheduled to open in April 2021, has been delayed indefinitely.
Fundraising fell short of expectations and project costs have increased, Breed said.
“With the funding not coming into place as soon as we thought it would, the prolonged timeline for groundbreaking is causing us to consider inflation costs,” she said. “It will be about 24 months longer than we have originally estimated.”
Officials hope to build a new Galena & U.S. Grant Museum near Bernadine’s Stillman Inn on Bouthillier Street, which was acquired by the society in 2017. The museum currently is located at 211 S. Bench St.
The project, which previously was estimated to cost about $8.6 million, has now been given a funding goal of $9.6 million. About $2.5 million in donations and pledges have been received so far.
Breed, who has been director of the museum for 14 years, plans to retire in 2020. She said she will stay on until some aspects of the new museum project are completed.
“I have planned the timing of my retirement so it does not have an impact on the museum campaign,” Breed said.
The first objective is finishing interior and exhibit designs, which she anticipates will be completed in April. The second is ensuring that a new director is adequately trained to ensure a smooth transition.
Breed said the society still is applying for grants and seeking private donations. The intention is to eventually hold a public capital campaign to solicit help from residents.
“We don’t know what the start date will be yet,” Breed said. “That won’t be determined until the board feels confident.”
Breed said museum officials still intend to hold another fundraiser for the renovation of the Stillman Inn after the new museum is completed. She said she plans to continue working for the museum as a volunteer after she retires.
Cory Ritterbusch, a member of the Galena-Jo Daviess Historical Society board of directors, said Breed has been a central figure for the museum and the building project. He said finding the right replacement will be crucial to the project’s success.
“Nancy has gotten us to this point,” Ritterbusch said. “This next person is going to have to have skill and logistics in fundraising a new building. The timing is going to be crucial.”