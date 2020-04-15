Firefighters are at the scene of a structure fire on Dubuque's West End.
The blaze was reported just before 1 p.m. today at 5085 Wolff Road. The fire occurred in a garage used by local business Mr. Rooter, according to owner Greg Schadl.
Schadl said one employee was inside when the fire began. However, the employee was able to escape.
Other contents of the building include a half-dozen or so vehicles and plumbing equipment.
Smoke could be seen billowing from the structure and several firefighters were observed working at the scene.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
