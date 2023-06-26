Official: 20 displaced in apartment fire in Elizabeth

An early-morning fire extensively damaged an apartment complex and displaced 20 residents on Sunday in Elizabeth, Ill.

 Elizabeth Fire Department/Village of Elizabeth

ELIZABETH, Ill. — Officials said 20 people were displaced when a fire struck an apartment complex in Elizabeth early Sunday. No injuries were reported.

“Everyone is safe, but some people have lost everything,” said Mike Dittmar, Elizabeth’s mayor.

