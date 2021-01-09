Each day, the Telegraph Herald is recapping changes in local COVID-19 testing and recovery. Friday’s developments included:
- There were four more COVID-19-related deaths reported in area Iowa counties between 5 p.m. Thursday and 5 p.m. Friday. Delaware County tallied two more deaths, while Jackson and Jones counties each added one more.
- Dubuque County reported 94 additional COVID-19 cases in that 24-hour period. The county’s 14-day positivity rate moved up slightly to 11.9%.
- Delaware and Jones County each had 10 new cases. Positivity rates were 13.6% for Delaware County and 14.7% for Jones County.
- Clayton County and Jackson County each had nine more cases. Their positivity rates were had 19.6% and 14.1%, respectively.
- The Iowa Department of Public Health released county-level hospitalization data as of Thursday afternoon. The data showed: Dubuque County had 22 residents with COVID-19 hospitalized, an increase of five over Monday; Delaware County had four, an increase of one; Clayton County had three, a decrease of four; Jackson County had three, an increase of one; and Jones County had three, an increase of one.
- As of 5 p.m. Friday, there were three area long-term-care facilities in this five-county region on the outbreak list, with Dubuque’s Sunnycrest Manor joining the list with three cases. Additionally, Hawkeye Care Center in Dubuque had 41 cases, a decrease of five; and Ennoble Nursing and Rehab in Dubuque remained unchanged at 20 cases.
- Iowa’s statewide total of confirmed cases grew by 2,246 during the 24-hour span, increasing to 294,008. The state reported 59 additional related deaths, so the toll reached 4,124.
- In Wisconsin, Grant County reported 13 additional cases Friday. Lafayette County reported eight additional cases. Iowa County reported five, and Crawford County had no additional cases Friday.
- Statewide, Wisconsin reported 3,474 new cases Friday, pushing the total over a half-million to 502,012. There were 40 additional related deaths reported, so the state count moved to 5,119.
- In Illinois, Jo Daviess County added nine additional cases.
- Statewide, Illinois reported 9,277 new cases Friday, along with 126 more related deaths. That pushed the state’s total to 1,017,322, as well as 17,395 deaths.