The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Decore A. Johnston, 34, no permanent address, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Sunday at Holiday Inn Dubuque/Galena, 450 Main St., on charges of two counts of first-degree harassment and public intoxication.
Maacah McCraw, 44, of 2060-1/2
White St., was arrested at 8:28 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of domestic assault with injury and public intoxication. Court documents state that McCraw assaulted Mariah J. Silva, 21, of the same address.
Richard N. Damaso, 49, of New Milford, Conn., was arrested at 4:59 p.m. Sunday in the 2600 block of Pearl Street on charges of domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state that Damaso assaulted Jamie M. Weisberg, 43, also of New Milford, in the presence of children ages 4 and 3.
Devin J. Wolf, 27, of 2831 Jackson St., was arrested at 2:11 p.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Dodge Street on charges of domestic assault and two counts of child endangerment. Court documents state Wolf assaulted Katrina L. Sharkey, 21, of 701 Cedar Cross Road, No. 18, in the presence of their children, ages 4 and 2.
Meghan L. Kast, 26, of 2045 Pasadena Drive, No. 6, was arrested at 7:59 a.m. Sunday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Kast assaulted Grant N. Haberkorn, 33, no permanent address, Sunday in the 1100 block of Iowa Street.
Daniel D. Schemmel, 35, of 2164 Washington St., reported criminal damage worth $1,400 done to vehicles at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday at his residence.
Kwik Stop, 2360 Central Ave., reported criminal damage worth $3,000 done at about 12:25 a.m. Friday at the business.