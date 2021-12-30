A Dubuque nature center will reopen this weekend and start operating on a full-time basis for the first time in four years.
E.B. Lyons Interpretive Center at Mines of Spain State Recreation Area will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday in conjunction with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources First Day Hike event at the recreation area.
It will mark the first day that the nature center will operate under a new agreement among the DNR, Dubuque County Conservation, City of Dubuque and Friends of the Mines of Spain, a volunteer group that supports the facility and surrounding park.
The agreement was created and finalized this year to provide a dedicated funding source to the center that will allow it to maintain regular operating hours. Prior to 2017, the center was managed by DNR staff, but budget cuts led to that staffing being reduced.
For the past four years, it has relied on volunteers to remain open, resulting in drastically reduced hours.
That changes with the new agreement. With funding primarily from the county and the city, both of which are contributing $56,000 annually to center operations, the hiring of a full-time naturalist will enable the center to again have regular operating hours.
Brian Preston is the director of Dubuque County Conservation Board, which is taking over managing the center. He said reopening the facility will restore a popular amenity and provide more space for County Conservation’s educational programming.
“It’s just so important for environmental education,” he said. “It’s a really popular spot for tourists, and it will give us the space to do a lot of things.”
On Saturday, officials hope to highlight the benefits of the new agreement.
Kaytlan Moeller, outreach coordinator for Dubuque County Conservation, said the reopening was scheduled on the same day as the First Day Hike because of the latter’s popularity.
“It’s a very popular event, so we know there will be a lot of people to check it out,” she said.
Inside the center, Moeller said, a variety of activities and stations will be available to children and adult guests, providing entertainment and education. Additionally, officials with the DNR and City of Dubuque will be on hand to explain their entities’ part in the center’s new agreement. Recreational equipment from the Friends of the Mines of Spain also will be available for borrowing.
“It’s showcasing how this partnership and agreement is going to make the center better than ever,” Moeller said. “We’ll be able to explain the full scope of what is going on.”