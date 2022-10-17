Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A new credit union branch is scheduled to open its doors today in Dubuque.
Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Biz Buzz shares business tidbits from across the tri-state area. In addition to this update from Dubuque, we will share other developments in Tuesday’s edition.
A new credit union branch is scheduled to open its doors today in Dubuque.
About one year after work on the site began, GreenState Credit Union will open at 3405 Stoneman Road, near Kennedy Mall. The $7 million project created a new branch to replace the credit union’s location at 1805 John F. Kennedy Road.
“From a facilities standpoint, where we can, we prefer to own versus lease, and we were leasing that (JFK) property,” said Tim Reck, GreenState vice president of facilities. “And there was not quite the amount of space we needed at the other property.”
The new, 7,800-square-foot branch location includes 15 offices and one large conference room that can be divided up into three smaller conference rooms.
About 15 people will work at the credit union location, which will offer a full range of services, from retail, commercial, trust and mortgage services. Drive-thru services also will be available.
Reck added that GreenState Credit Union also acquired Goodman Insurance, 2774 University Ave., and moved those employees to the Stoneman Road building.
“(The new branch) not only gives us room for the existing departments in the branch but also allowed us to bring in the insurance folks, too,” he said.
Reck noted that the branch location opens at a time when other developments are occurring nearby, such as the construction of a new commercial building that will house a juice bar and drive-thru coffee shop among other tenants.
“That whole area where we’re contributing to that energy is exciting for us,” Reck said.
GreenState Credit Union will be open from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Drive-thru hours are 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.