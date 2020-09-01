The Dubuque County Board of Supervisors will meet with county mayors next week to discuss a contentious proposal to mandate mask use countywide.
At a regular board meeting Monday, the supervisors set a work session for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, to discuss a recommendation of a mask mandate forwarded last week by the Dubuque County Board of Health.
If approved by the supervisors, the mandate would require people older than age 3 wear face coverings in interior public spaces and businesses, as well as when they are outside if they are unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others.
The mandate would cover the entirety of the county, except for the City of Dubuque, which already has a mandate in place. Businesses would be prohibited from serving people who enter their premises without masks, under the proposed mandate.
It has drawn opposition, including concerns detailed in a letter from the mayors of 14 Dubuque County cities — Bankston, Cascade, Durango, Dyersville, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross, Luxemburg, New Vienna, Peosta, Rickardsville, Sageville, Sherrill and Worthington.
“People who live in the county need to be part of this decision,” Holy Cross Mayor Brian Maiers said Monday.
Maiers was one of the signatories of the letter, which the mayors submitted to board of health members ahead of a public hearing that took place on Aug. 26. The board of health unanimously approved the recommended mask mandate during a meeting that followed the public hearing.
“We heard from a good cross-section of county residents, with 115 written comments and 25 speakers,” said Tom Bechen, chairman of the board of health. “The comments were about right down the middle, supporting a mask mandate and opposing a mask mandate.”
Mayor Wayne Kenniker, of Sageville, told supervisors Monday that the board of health’s public hearing seemed insufficient to accommodate varied views on the proposal. Kenniker also signed the mayors’ letter of opposition.
“The deliberation by the board of health made after the public hearing seemed somewhat of a process, more than a valid time for input,” Kenniker said. “It’s time businesses are heard and citizens are heard.”
Kenniker welcomed the opportunity to meet with the supervisors in a work-session setting.
“A work session would allow for input to be used wisely,” he said.
Dave Baker, chairman of the board of supervisors, said the upcoming work session also will enable county officials to review the legality of the proposed mandate with Dubuque County Attorney C.J. May III.
“This is a first for most of us in our lifetime, and we want to make sure we do it right,” Baker said.