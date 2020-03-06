Mary Ryder’s phone rang — a robocall. The 89-year-old listened and hung up.
“Yeah right,” she chuckled, recalling a previous time she received one.
“When I was 86, I got calls telling me that they would like to help me with my student loans,” Mary said.
She brushed the incident off her shoulder with a smile, focused on making it to her Bible study meeting. That morning, Mary had been too tired to attend her chair exercise group, but she looked forward to dinner.
Initially, Mary and a group of girlfriends from her Dubuque retirement community planned to ride a shuttle to the Olive Garden, but she had to reschedule once she realized it was her granddaughter’s 21st birthday.
“Oh, and tomorrow I’ll go to Fabulous Fridays at St Luke’s,” Mary said. “It’s musical programs that they have every Friday at noon, and then they serve dessert afterwards and, whoever goes, the kitchen provides us with lunch, so that’s nice.”
One would be hard pressed to decipher that it has been only 10 months since Mary’s husband of 66 years, Wendell, died.
She spent his final six years caring for him as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and congestive heart failure chipped away at his strength.
Mary recalled their travels out West, hiking through the Arizona mountains with a walking stick.
“I’ve been a little depressed since Wendell passed away, even though he wasn’t himself,” she said. “I miss all the good times, but we had some 20 years of retirement that we traveled.”
Since moving to the retirement community with him in 2018, Mary fills her calendar with all the activities the facility can offer.
She partakes in book and poetry clubs, but she avoids the competitive euchre league because she fears she would interrupt gameplay with her chatter.
“It’s a community here, and everybody has a story,” she said. “I try to be cheerful and try to keep people happy.”
Medical professionals would say that Mary is doing all the things a widowed person can do to remain healthy at a stage in life when aging amplifies the challenge.
A growing body of medical literature has linked widowhood to increased mental and physical health problems, particularly within the first year following spousal death.
A recent study published in JAMA Network Open tracked the cognitive performance of older adults over three years.
Among seniors with higher baseline levels of beta-amyloid — an important biomarker for Alzheimer’s disease — those who were widowed experienced a rate of cognitive decline three times faster than those who were married.
Even among older adults with lower brain beta-amyloid levels, widowed participants demonstrated worsening cognitive performance, irrespective of other factors like depression, health behaviors and social support.
“I think it’s a lot to do with brain activity. If you become a widow, you’re not as engaged mentally as you were if you had a spouse you were taking care of or interacting with,” said Dr. G. Allen Crist, a geriatrician at Medical Associates in Galena and Elizabeth, Ill.
The research did not suggest that widowhood causes Alzheimer’s disease, but highlighted its potential as a risk factor worthy of further study.
Crist encourages his older patients to engage in mentally challenging activities, to exercise and socialize — activities that stimulate the brain.
Platteville, Wis., resident John Klosterman, 88, remains active living on his own. Twice widowed, he fills time visiting family, reading, puttering in his yard and playing cards at the local senior center.
The unexpected death of his second wife, Pat Lange, in 2014, forced him consider how he wants to spend the rest of his time.
“I decided on two things. One selfish and one not,” he said. “I’m going to go where I want to go and do what I want to do for as long as I can. And if the opportunity comes to help somebody out, I’ll do whatever I can to do that. Fortunately, I’m in a position where I can do both.”