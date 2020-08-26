DARLINGTON, Wis. — Police said an altercation at a business led to a Darlington man’s arrest on charges including operating while intoxicated for the third time.
Michael A. Ware, 44, was arrested at about 7:20 p.m. Monday on charges of third-offense OWI and disorderly conduct, as well as on an unrelated warrant.
Police reported that the charges came as they responded to a report of an altercation at a business on Wells Street. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department also assisted at the scene.
In addition to the criminal charges, Ware also was cited with operating without a valid driver’s license and failure to register his automobile.