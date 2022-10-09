GALENA, Ill. — Jo Daviess County voters next month will be asked whether county officials should advocate for a change in state law that would allow the county to increase a local lodging tax.

The referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot will ask residents whether the Jo Daviess County Board should “seek the passage of legislation in the Illinois General Assembly that would allow the county board to levy up to a 1% service tax on the billings of overnight guest accommodations in the county,” according to materials from the county clerk’s office. This tax would be added to the county’s current 5% lodging tax.

