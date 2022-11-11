Police said two Georgia residents used a computer to create fraudulent checks and paid people to try to cash them in Dubuque.
Traveon H. Reese, 27, of Atlanta, and Jadah N. Johnson, 19, of Decatur, Ga., were arrested at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Fourth and Main streets on charges of second-degree theft and forgery. Johnson also was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.
Court documents state that officers responded at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday to MidWestOne Bank, 280 John F. Kennedy Road, after a person tried to cash a fraudulent check. Bank staff denied the transaction, and the man left in a vehicle.
Officers spotted the vehicle on traffic cameras and tracked it to Dubuque Rescue Mission, 398 Main St., where it picked up a person. The vehicle later was tracked to Best Western Plus, 3100 Dodge St., and Dupaco Community Credit Union, 3299 Hillcrest Road.
Officers located the vehicle returning to the mission at 2:20 p.m. to drop off a person. The vehicle was stopped, and a backseat passenger said she had been picked up by Reese and Johnson and offered $500 to cash a $3,200 check, which she did.
Reese and Johnson were arrested. Reese had $11,383.88 on him, while Johnson had $523 and marijuana.
Searching Reese and Johnson’s room at Best Western, officers found “a Canon printer, a Dell laptop, multiple checks believed to be stolen, multiple fraudulently created checks and blank check paper used to print the fraudulent checks.”