Police said two Georgia residents used a computer to create fraudulent checks and paid people to try to cash them in Dubuque.

Traveon H. Reese, 27, of Atlanta, and Jadah N. Johnson, 19, of Decatur, Ga., were arrested at about 3:20 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Fourth and Main streets on charges of second-degree theft and forgery. Johnson also was arrested on a charge of possession of marijuana.

