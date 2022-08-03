MANCHESTER, Iowa — A judge has declined to reduce a fine for owners of a shuttered Manchester roadside zoo after one owner argued that they should receive credit for animals living at a wildlife sanctuary.

Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley recently filed documents stating that she would not reduce the $70,000 fine for Tom and Pam Sellner, of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, based on Pam Sellner’s testimony that the couple should have a smaller fine for animals now housed at the Wild Animal Sanctuary.

