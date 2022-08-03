MANCHESTER, Iowa — A judge has declined to reduce a fine for owners of a shuttered Manchester roadside zoo after one owner argued that they should receive credit for animals living at a wildlife sanctuary.
Iowa District Court Judge Monica Zrinyi Ackley recently filed documents stating that she would not reduce the $70,000 fine for Tom and Pam Sellner, of Cricket Hollow Animal Park, based on Pam Sellner’s testimony that the couple should have a smaller fine for animals now housed at the Wild Animal Sanctuary.
Ackley previously ordered the Sellners to pay the fine after finding them guilty of contempt for animals missing during a 2019 rescue operation. The initial order to remove the animals and close the zoo was issued following a 2019 civil trial during which Ackley declared the zoo a public nuisance.
The contempt hearing took place in January 2021. The petitioners argued that the Sellners violated the initial order by removing animals from the property prior to rescue operations. The Sellners subsequently were fined $500 per missing animal over the two-day rescue, totaling $70,000.
During a hearing in May, Joey Hoover, the attorney for the Sellners, argued that the couple should receive a fine reduction for animals that eventually ended up at wildlife sanctuaries based on information provided by the Sellners, even though those animals were not present during the rescue operation.