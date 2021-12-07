DICKEYVILLE, Wis. — Emergency medical service personnel in Wisconsin could practice in 21 other states if a bill recently proposed by southwest Wisconsin lawmakers in the Legislature is approved.
The proposal would direct Wisconsin to join an interstate compact, and if approved, licensed emergency medical technicians, advanced EMTs and paramedics could practice in other member states without having to obtain multiple licenses.
“With the EMS shortage and EMT shortage and volunteer firefighter shortage, the more we can work with other states to cross state lines, the better,” said state Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, who introduced the measure with Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
Among the member states is Iowa, but not Illinois.
The compact is intended to increase patient access to care and reduce the administrative burden when crossing state lines.
Sam Janecke, Dubuque Fire Department EMS supervisor, said that from Dubuque’s perspective, Wisconsin services would not respond to calls that occur within the city unless there is a request for mutual aid, such as an incident that occurs on the Mississippi River.
As recently as Nov. 27, a multi-vehicle crash occurred on the Dubuque-Wisconsin bridge to which the Dickeyville (Wis.) Rescue Squad responded.
“Just because it’s a line on a map, I don’t see why that should ever be a problem in regards to using services back and forth,” said Dickeyville EMS Chief Dallas Dietzel. “We’re all in it for the same reason, and that’s patient care.”
The compact is managed by a commission, with each member state appointing one delegate. It does not restrict the ability for member states to establish license requirements in their own states.
The authority for EMS personnel to practice is contingent on maintaining their license in good standing within their home state.
When practicing in a member state, personnel are subject to that state’s laws. The compact also mandates FBI background checks and establishes a national database of personnel.
The compact would not apply to emergency medical responders, who are licensed at a lower level of service than EMTs.
Novak said the bill piggybacks on a Wisconsin law enacted in 2015 that enables out-of-state response to parts of Lafayette County, where neighboring Illinois ambulance services can arrive more quickly to calls for service in Wisconsin than the nearest Wisconsin EMS providers.
The Wisconsin EMS Association supports the measure.
Executive Director Alan DeYoung said it would benefit personnel who work on ambulance services whose coverage areas span multiple states and personnel who move, enabling them to start work right away rather than applying for a new license.
For border communities along the Mississippi River whose residents live in one state but work in another, the benefits are apparent.
The bill has been referred to a committee in the state Assembly for review. The representatives are unsure if it will be heard on the floor before the Legislature adjourns in March for the upcoming election year.