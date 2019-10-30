A Democratic presidential candidate known for his proposal to establish a universal basic income will stop in Dubuque this weekend.
Andrew Yang, a prominent entrepreneur and philanthropist, will attend an open house at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, at his Dubuque office, 220 W. Seventh St., No. 1. To register for the event, visit https://bit.ly/34dj2IS.
Yang is among a crowded field of Democrats hoping to earn the party’s nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020. The first major challenge in the election gauntlet — the Iowa Caucus — will be held Feb. 3.
A proposed “freedom dividend,” a monthly $1,000 stipend that would be paid to all U.S. adults, is one of the policy ideas that has helped Yang separate himself from the pack, particularly among younger, internet-savvy voters.