Renovations to a historic structure in Dubuque will bring new apartments and improved commercial space to the Lower Main district.
Meanwhile, the possible demolition of an adjoining structure could pave the way for a new coffee shop or another business venture.
Dubuque residents Sam and Shelly Murley this week began renovations on the Montana House, a three-story building located on the 200 block of West First Street. The property is listed at both 245 and 249 W. First St. because it includes two storefronts.
The Murleys have lived in Dubuque since 2002 and began renovating and restoring properties in 2006.
They took a keen interest in the Montana House, which was constructed in 1871 and long served as a popular hotel for traveling farmers.
“It’s a building that has been hiding in plain sight,” Sam said. “It has an amazing history, and we’re excited to be working on it and bringing it back.”
Sam and Shelly discovered a treasure trove of interesting items while exploring the property, including old screen-printing equipment and letters authored by those who stayed at the building in the early 1900s.
The Murleys hope to finish building renovations and open new spaces to tenants this summer.
“It is a highly visible property,” Sam said. “It’s one of the first buildings people see as they come into Dubuque.”
The property contains two commercial storefronts on its first floor. One space is occupied by local business The Jewelry Box, while the other is empty.
The second and third levels have been unoccupied for decades. The Murleys will transform those floors into four apartment spaces featuring high ceilings and an “industrial feel,” according to Sam.
An adjoining property could, at the same time, be headed for some changes of its own.
The Montana House connects to a white, two-story building at 265 W. First St. that once housed Schilling Hardware.
Dubuque resident George Nauman recently acquired both properties and subsequently sold the Montana House to the Murleys.
Nauman remains the owner of 265 W. First St. and recently sought permission to demolish the structure, a request that was green-lighted last month by the Dubuque Historic Preservation Commission.
Nauman is the owner of Jumble Coffee Co., an organic, fair-trade cafe with locations in Dubuque and Asbury, Iowa.
An application submitted by Nauman said the building’s demolition would “allow for rebuilding with (a) new coffee house and drive-through.”
Nauman told the Telegraph Herald that plans for a new coffee house have not been solidified. He emphasized he is considering multiple options for the property.
“At this point, we have no clue what is going to happen there or when,” Nauman said. “We went through this (demolition) process to make sure our options are open. Now we know if the building is too far gone and cannot be saved, we have the option to take it down.”