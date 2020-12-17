November convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Jeffrey J. Gotto, 35; July 16; third offense.
- Christopher J. Curran, 51; Aug. 7.
- Melanie A. Dahlstrom, 35; June 30.
- David A. Shealer, 54; March 13.
- Clint P. Tarnutzer, 60; June 24.
- Angela M. Hahn, 46; June 4.
- Vincent J. Jellison Jr., 33, Sept. 5.
- Andrea L. Link, 29; July 19.
- Lacey M. McMillion, 20; Aug. 12.
- Alyssa M. Raess, 36; March 27.
- Johanna L. Schroeder, 49;
- July 13.
- Connie S. Schueller, 58; July 4.
- Jason F. Specht, 45; May 1.
- Jason M. Oberbroeckling, 29; July 25.
- Melissa L. Decker Hurm, 45; July 17.
- Tanner E. Millman, 21; April 20.
- Sebastian Ayala, 21; Aug. 15.
- Brett M. Bisping, 20; Nov. 1, 2019.
- Thomas J. Brandt, 25; Jan. 17; third offense.
- Daevon E. Britford, 22; March 15.
- Andrew W. Gregory, 31; Aug. 14.
Cassandra L. Hamer, 24; July 31.
Justin M. Kast, 26; Dec. 15, 2019.
- Justin M. Kast, 26; Aug. 8.
- Buyand Larron, 35; July 25.
- Stephanie A. Schadl, 31; April 5; second offense.
- Baby C. Alvarado, 23; July 2.
- Michael C. Peters, 51; Dec. 8, 2019.