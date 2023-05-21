POTOSI, Wis. — While growing up on a farm near the tiny town of Elberon, Iowa, Larry Kalina learned the important role volunteers play in a small community.
“My dad always told me that if you work together, you can accomplish a lot,” he said. “In a small town, if you don’t have volunteers, you don’t have too much.”
Kalina brought that community-minded spirit to Potosi, which he has called home for about 50 years. From new athletic fields and performance spaces at Potosi High School to the restoration of local landmarks, he has helped fundraise and organize committees for numerous projects.
After graduating from Loras College, Kalina moved to Potosi and taught elementary students at Ss. Andrew-Thomas School for about five years. He then became a guidance counselor at the school for two years before working in that role in Lancaster, Wis., for three decades.
Beginning in the 1990s, Kalina became a key figure in fundraising campaigns for the Potosi school district. To raise money for the installation of lights on the school’s new athletic fields, Kalina and two other men visited nearby farms and homes to collect scrap metal and sell it to salvage yards.
The three men were known in town as “the Sanford boys,” after the sitcom “Sanford and Son,” which included a character who was a junk dealer. For three years in the late 1990s, the group collected over 624,000 pounds of scrap metal, raising about $24,000.
The “Sanford boys” resurfaced in 2015, when the district was building a new auditorium and needed funds for equipment including lights, curtains and seating.
“We decided we wouldn’t go out to the farms that time, because we were all getting older and that can get to be hard on your back,” Kalina said. “So, we just put a dumpster up at the school and people could come and put their metal there.”
Kalina also helped organize and fundraise for the addition of a walking path along U.S. 61 so students and parents could avoid walking on the highway on the way to school. The project, completed in 2021, was “a huge addition” for the safety of families, said Superintendent Kurt Cohen.
Outside of the school district, Kalina has served on committees that worked to restore the Potosi Brewery, launched a housing incentive program for families to build homes in the community and, most recently, construct a Driftless Information Center in downtown Potosi. For years, he has also helped plant, grow and harvest pumpkins that are sold as a fundraiser for Ss. Andrew-Thomas School.
“We just go from one thing to the other,” he said. “I worked with people for 40 years in education, and I knew when I retired, I just couldn’t stop doing it. Fortunately, when you say yes, then the phone keeps ringing.”
While Kalina is quick to thank local residents and his fellow committee members for their generosity, Cohen said Kalina’s strong leadership on each project he tackles has been a key part of their successes.
“Larry is extremely humble ... but we all know that you need somebody as a driving force for those things, and Larry has always stepped up and been that driving force,” he said. “Everything that he’s been involved in directly relates to our kids (in the Potosi district), and it’s vital.”
