Seven weeks after Don and Wilma Sanders were married, the couple had to say goodbye for their first and longest parting in 70 years of marriage.
As the Korean War began, the couple knew there was a chance Don might be drafted. Both had family members — fathers, aunts and uncles — who had served in some capacity during World Wars I and II.
Wilma, now 88, and Don, 91, met at a party hosted by Don’s mother, who was also Wilma’s Sunday School teacher. Their relationship began when Wilma invited Don to a school dance in Iowa Falls.
Don and Wilma, then known as Wilma Dettbarn, moved up their planned summer wedding to Nov. 19, 1950, before Don joined the Air Force. Wilma’s mother sewed her long-sleeved white dress.
More than seven decades later, one thing remains true: “We fit together real well,” Don said.
After basic training, Don spent more than one year stationed in Iceland. Back home with her parents in Iowa Falls, Wilma worked at a department store.
The money she earned helped pay for a new car when Don returned.
After Iceland, Don spent the remainder of his four years of service in the U.S. and Wilma lived with him.
Their first daughter, Paula Welter, was born at Travis Air Force Base in California. Two more children, Linda Morris-Dowie and David Sanders, would follow. Eventually, six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren came along.
“Just seeing them, you could see their love all the time,” Welter said of her parents. “I very rarely saw them fight.”
Don and Wilma agree, noting that coming to an agreement about finances early prevented conflict.
“When we got married, we said we will never borrow money and we will tithe on our income — 10% will go to church or charity,” Don said. “We’ve pretty well lived that out.”
Reflecting on the marriage, Wilma said the couple came to a consensus on how to make decisions.
“He makes all the big decisions, and I make the little ones,” Wilma said.
“And so far I haven’t had to make any decisions,” Don quickly added with a laugh.
The family moved to Dubuque, where Don was hired by Barnstead Thermolyne Corp., where he spent the rest of his career in finance until his retirement in 1990.
Wilma stayed home with the children. Once they were in school, Wilma began working at Keystone Area Education Agency.
According to Don, two of their children took after their mother, developing a love for music.
Wilma sang with Dubuque Chorale and plays the clarinet and handbells. The choral group took Wilma across the world for performances in Europe and Australia.
“He got to carry the suitcases and clap when he was supposed to,” Wilma said.
Wilma and Welter, whose first clarinet was her mother’s, played together in the Tri-State Wind Symphony.
“My mother instilled a love of music in all of us,” Welter said.
Both Welter and Sanders are music teachers. Don and Wilma never missed a concert or recital, Welter said.
“Music has really been a key part of the family — I can’t carry a tune in a bushel basket,” Don said to Wilma’s protests.
Morris-Dowie works in finance.
“Our middle daughter took after her dad,” Wilma said.
Every two years, Don and Wilma would take the kids on a road trip. Welter remembers Don mapping out every detail of the journey before the family would hop into the station wagon, ready to head down the road with the windows rolled down and the back seat laid down so games could be played.
“That’s one thing we wanted to do with our kids as they were growing up,” Wilma said.
After retirement, the couple traveled 235,000 miles in a camper van, sightseeing across the country.
Religion has played an important role in the couple’s life from the very beginning.
“We always had dinner together,” Morris-Dowie said. “We always sat down, and we always went to church every Sunday.”
Today, Wilma and Don are active members of GracePoint church in Dubuque. Over the years, they have supported missionaries around the globe, and they keep their pictures on the refrigerator.
Morris-Dowie sees similar devotion by her parents to each other.
“They are still very in love with each other,” she said. “They gel.”