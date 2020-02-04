The ripple effect of this summer’s Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams will extend far beyond Dyersville, Iowa.
Dubuque City Council members tonight will consider a letter of agreement between the city and MLB, outlining the ways in which the two entities will work together leading up to the Aug. 13 game between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees.
The agreement outlines that the city and MLB will work together on a security and transportation plan for the week of the game.
That arrangement primarily will deal with transportation of staff and guests.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Jensen said his department is used to handling large events, but it is being flexible to assist as asked from a security standpoint.
According to the agreement, any city-sponsored viewing parties for the game would need to be approved by MLB.
City of Dubuque staff don’t have any such plans, but officials organizing the “Beyond the Game” celebration planned for Aug. 12 to 15 in Dyersville will hold two viewing parties, according to Travel Dubuque President and CEO Keith Rahe.
One will be held in Commercial Club Park, and the other in the town square area, Rahe said. In order to hold an “official” MLB watch party, officials are required to go through MLB.
Officials also are working to finalize other events linked to the Field of Dreams game.
The agreement between the City of Dubuque and MLB would also allow MLB staffers to install “game-related” signage and other decor in agreed-upon locations around Dubuque. Those would go up in areas such as major transportation centers for the week of the game.
Michael Teevan, vice president of communications for MLB, said organization staffers would be able to decorate areas in and around Dubuque with the event logo and related decorations to play up the excitement of the baseball game for visitors.
“We do tend to dress up a lot of the big places in town with our logos and with our pictures of players, just as a means of getting people excited,” Teevan said.
The city also would agree to take “commercially reasonable” steps to prevent competition with companies who are MLB sponsors. At a minimum, the city would not permit competitors, other than businesses already located in Dubuque, to hold public events or set up “temporary retail locations.”
City Attorney Crenna Brumwell said city code already requires permits for events being held on public property.
MLB officials expect to announce ticket plans for the game this spring.