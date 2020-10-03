EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Conversations have begun in the East Dubuque school district regarding a $3 million bond that would go toward facilities upgrades.
The issue was discussed at a recent school board meeting. Superintendent T.J. Potts said funds for the proposed bond would come from 1-cent sales tax money the district has saved and “in no way, shape or form” would affect property taxes of East Dubuque residents.
“Speaking with our bonding agent, it’s a good time to be bonding,” he said. “Interest rates are low, so we’re able to get more done with the money now. It’s an exciting process for our school to get started on.”
The projects being explored under the proposed bond would be the first phase in the district’s eventual goal of having one campus, Potts said. Two previous attempts to get voters to back major bond issuances — $10.5 million earlier this year and $12 million in 2019 — for that plan failed.
After hearing some of what the community would like to see done at the school buildings, Potts said safety and security of entrances emerged as a priority. He said a more secure entrance could be provided at the elementary school by putting up a new wall, which would require people to stop at the office before entering the rest of the building.
The entrance to the junior high and high school buildings consists of a large lobby area. To make this space more secure, Potts said, officials hope to move the office toward the front of the building and add more classroom space in that area. They also would remove the locker bay near the entrance and put lockers throughout the halls.
The proposed projects also include remodeling the junior high and high school kitchen, where all the food for the district is prepared.
“It’s the original kitchen, and most of the appliances are original as well, so they’re getting close to 50 years old,” Potts said.
Students also expressed interest in adding a weight and fitness room, which Potts said could be open after hours for the community to use, and updating the lighting and sound on the theater stage.
School Board President Glen Foote added that technology needs also are being discussed. However, COVID-19 prompted some of those needs, like one-to-one laptops, to be pushed up in order to help with online learning.
The district now has about 90 days to figure out what projects to put in a final bond proposal, Foote said.
“We haven’t solidified anything in specifics of what we’re going to do. This was getting the ball rolling,” he said.
Through further conversations with the bonding agent, an architect and the building and grounds committee, Potts said a timeline will be created in the next month for how long the projects should take.
“Every school district has a list of things they need to do and a list of things they want to do, and we’re trying to get as much of that done as possible,” he said.