A development agreement between the City of Dubuque and companies investing in the Roshek Building could soon see alterations, including delaying the construction of a new parking facility and modifying the agreement’s job growth requirements.
On Monday, Dubuque City Council members will discuss and vote on making changes to the existing development agreement with Cottingham & Butler Inc., Roshek Property, LLC, and Heartland Financial USA for the companies’ acquisition of and investment in the Roshek Building. The amendment calls for delay of the required completion date of a planned parking facility by one year, altering the requirements of how the companies invest in renovations to the Roshek Building and allowing employees who work from home to be considered part of both businesses’ job growth numbers.
The companies announced their intention to expand into the Roshek Building in late 2019. As part of the initiative, a development agreement was signed that promised the companies would invest $2.85 million in improvements to the building, along with the companies collectively creating an additional 32 positions.
ParkingThe agreement also mandated that the city construct a 500-space parking facility by Dec. 31, 2022, estimated to cost about $20 million. The proposed amendment extends the completion deadline to Dec. 31, 2023
Jill Connors, economic development director for the city, said the amendments to the development agreement were proposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on Heartland and Cottingham & Butler’s plans for the Roshek Building.
“They had a plan for what they were going to do with the building,” Connors said. “With the pandemic, they are taking a step back and re-looking at how they want utilize the building.”
Lynn Fuller, executive vice president for Heartland Financial, said there is now uncertainty over when employees will return to the office and how much of their time will be spent working at home. In response, it was agreed by Cottingham and Heartland that the parking ramp could be delayed by a year because of the decreased parking demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The update to the development agreement ensures that the city doesn’t spend money on a parking ramp before they are ever going to need to,” Fuller said.
However, a stipulation in the agreement now requires the city to install additional street lighting and blue light terminals on the streets leading to existing parking ramps that surround the Roshek Building.
Job creation
A major change to the agreement alters how the city would calculate job growth numbers. In the initial agreement, the city calculated job growth based on the number of new employees physically working at the Roshek Building. The proposed amendment would eliminate this requirement, allowing employees working from home, even in communities outside of Dubuque to be counted as job growth under the agreement.
Connors noted that these employees must have a physical work space designated for them at the Roshek Building, but there are not requirements as to how much the employee must utilize that work space, if at all.
“If I live in Hazel Green or Platteville, and my desk is in the Roshek Building, they get to count me,” Connors said. “This ensures that they have the flexibility to work in this building and not be in default on the development agreement.”
Fuller said the change to the development agreement is required in order for the companies to meet their mandated job growth minimums, while accommodating the needs of employees during the pandemic and beyond.
“It ensures that everyone is aligned on how to calculate employees towards fulfilling our end of the development agreement in a post-COVID environment,” he said.
When asked what impact the amendment will have on downtown businesses that benefit from workers physically traveling to the office to work, such as restaurants, Connors said it will create some drawbacks.
“Is it better for the businesses that surround the Roshek Building to have more foot traffic? Typically, yes,” Connors said. “I can’t say what the total impact will be on the city.”
City Council Member Brad Cavanagh said he was undecided on how he feels about the amendment to job growth.
“I have some questions that I would like to ask the city manager,” he said. “I will say that I think it’s important that development agreements pursue goals that they were originally set for.”
Building investments
The amendment looks to provide flexibility to the companies in how they invest in renovations to the Roshek Building. Connors said those investments previously were declared to be located primarily in the lobby and basement area of the Roshek Building, but the pandemic has caused the company to re-think where it invests in the building.
“They are still spending the same amount of money, but they now have the flexibility to make their investment in a way that better suits them,” Connors said.
Fuller said that the company has already spent well over the amount required by the development agreement on improvements to the Roshek Building.
“I think the community would really be proud to know that our investments are going to far surpass what the city’s expectations were and even what the company’s expectations were,” Fuller said.