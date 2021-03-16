PEOSTA, Iowa — Residents will get a closer look at the city’s plans thus far to create parks and trails during an upcoming public engagement event.
The event will take place from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 22, inside the banquet room at Peosta Community Centre.
Multiple stations will be set up for people to view project plans and designs the city is working on with RDG Planning & Design, said City Administrator Whitney Baethke.
“This is a great chance for our residents and partners to come visit with elected officials and staff and get an overview of the direction of our community,” she told the Telegraph Herald in an email.