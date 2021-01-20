MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Voters in the West Delaware Community School District will decide on a $20 million bond issue to upgrade facilities in the district in a special election slated for March 2.
School board members recently received a petition with 447 signatures and approved a resolution to move forward with the measure, which would provide funds to remodel, repair and improve the high school, middle school and Lambert Elementary School. At least 377 signatures, or 25% of the voters in the most recent election, were required to proceed.
Superintendent Kristen Rickey thanked the volunteers that secured the signatures necessary to move forward.
“A huge shoutout to our community members that got over 400 signatures, especially at a time when not a lot of groups are gathering,” she said.
Iowa law requires a 60% supermajority for bond referendums to be approved.