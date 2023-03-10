The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Adrian D. Johnson, 33, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services residential facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 8:53 p.m. Wednesday at the facility on a charge of assault with injury.
  • Vyagales L. Shaw, 32, of 2317½ Queen St., was arrested at 4:16 p.m. Wednesday in the area of West Third and Hill streets on a warrant charging assault with injury and disorderly conduct.

