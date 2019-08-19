A Dubuque man recently pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge and could face a minimum of 15 years in prison.
Norris W. Culver Jr., 34, entered his plea in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on a charge of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a felon and a person convicted of domestic violence.
Court documents state that Dubuque police responded to 818 Rhomberg Ave. in Dubuque at 11 p.m. May 17 after gunshots were reported. Officers located spent shell casings and bullet-impact marks on the front of the home.
Police used witness statements and traffic camera footage to identify Culver as the shooter. He was arrested leaving a nearby residence. An ensuing search turned up a .45-caliber handgun, which matched the shell casings at the scene.
Several state-level firearms charges against Culver were dismissed when the federal charge was filed.
Federal court documents state that Culver could face up to 10 years in prison for the conviction — unless the court determines he has three previous convictions of violent felonies or serious drug offenses, in which case the mandatory minimum sentence is 15 years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Documents list four previous convictions for Culver that made it illegal for him to possess a handgun. He was convicted in January 2010 of third-offense operating while intoxicated and of domestic assault causing injury and in May 2013 with first-degree attempted burglary and of second-offense domestic assault causing injury.
A date has not been set for Culver’s sentencing hearing.