GALENA, Ill. — Galena teachers Wednesday took issue with the departing superintendent’s assertion that they were unwilling to work with administration to reduce expenditures.
“Nothing can be further from the truth,” Brett Noble, a social studies teacher who serves as co-president of the Galena Federation of Teachers, told members of the school board during a meeting Wednesday.
Several teachers spoke at the beginning of a special board meeting, during which officials discussed next steps following Superintendent Greg Herbst’s announcement that he plans to resign next month.
Board members ultimately decided to ask a former interim superintendent to return to Galena and began outlining how they will find a new superintendent. But first, teachers had the floor.
They pushed back against statements Herbst made at a recent special meeting that he was resigning because he had encountered a “wave of resistance” from the teachers’ union.
“From the moment that Mr. Herbst was hired, we have been willing to work together and have maintained a cordial and professional relationship,” Noble said.
Mollie Sysko, an eighth-grade teacher, said public comments Herbst made about negotiating with the union violate a portion of the district’s collective bargaining agreement.
“The longstanding practice of not only our collective bargaining agreement, but almost all contract negotiations, is that proposals and discussion take place only between members of the negotiating teams,” she said.
Herbst was not at the meeting Wednesday. Board President Chuck Korte said Herbst had a family emergency and was unable to attend. Multiple attempts to reach Herbst to provide comment for this story were unsuccessful.
Following the public comment period, board members voted to direct Korte to speak with Steve Bianchetta, a former superintendent of the Scales Mound school district, and offer him the opportunity to serve as interim superintendent.
Bianchetta served in the same role in the 2015-2016 school year when then-superintendent Sharon Olds died following a brief battle with cancer.
Board members will aim to draw up a contract in time for their November business meeting.
Korte said after the meeting that Bianchetta had offered to assist the district after learning that Herbst was considering resigning. Korte said Bianchetta was well-liked by board members, teachers and administrative office staff.
“It’s kind of the best situation we could possibly have,” Korte said.
Board members also agreed that they would like to do their own search for the district’s next superintendent, rather than hire an outside firm. They set a special meeting for 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, to further discuss aspects of the search process.