Dubuque Senior High School’s Class of 1970 celebrated a major milestone this weekend — albeit one year late.
The graduating class, which was the school’s 100th class and its largest, held its 50th reunion this weekend after a year’s delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Who would have thought, 50 years from graduation, that we would not be able to be together with our friends and former classmates?” said 1970 graduate Cynthia Arneson, who now lives in Mesa, Ariz.
Arneson was one of 126 graduates who gathered in Dubuque over the weekend at a series of events that included an informal gathering on Friday night, a tour of the school and a dinner on Saturday and a picnic on Sunday.
On Friday, attendees eagerly awaited the chance to reunite with classmates.
“There’s so many people that are coming back that I haven’t seen probably since graduation — and that’s a long time ago,” said MaryKay Frommelt, now a resident of Kansas City, Mo.
Dubuque resident Lynne Lippert, chair of the reunion planning committee, said she and her classmates were disappointed when the pandemic forced them to postpone their milestone reunion.
Luckily, the venues they booked for 2020 were available for the weekend they selected in 2021.
“It fell into place,” Lippert said. “... We had very good classmates that donated money for expenses last year and to start fresh this year.”
In addition to being the 100th class, the class of 1970 was the largest in the school’s history, with about 720 graduates. Hempstead High School, which opened in 1969, did not graduate its first class until 1971.
Lippert said during the fall of their class’ senior year, students from Senior attended class only in the morning. In the afternoon, students and faculty from Hempstead came to Senior to use the building while construction was being finalized at Hempstead.
“Classes were like 20 minutes long,” Lippert said. “It was a weird year.”
Frommelt also recalled the condensed schedule.
“It wasn’t bad at all,” she said. “We got a lot accomplished — I don’t think we lost anything from it — and we didn’t have to do afternoon classes. It was great.”
Nick Baker, now a resident of Barnegat, N.J., was looking forward to “nothing more than seeing people I haven’t seen in years and doing some reminiscing.”
“I hadn’t made it to a reunion since our fifth year one, so I was way overdue,” he said.
Baker, Arneson and Frommelt were all eager to tour the newly remodeled school.
“I am very excited to walk the hallowed halls of Senior,” Arneson said with a laugh.
She said she hadn’t been inside her alma mater since moving away from Dubuque 40 years ago.
“Between seeing the people and going through the school again and just being back in Dubuque ... even though we’ve been gone since 1986, this is still home,” Frommelt said.