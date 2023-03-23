LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster city officials are settling a lawsuit that claimed a police officer used excessive force during a 2021 incident at the local jail.
Once all parties sign the agreement, complainant Kara Kittleson will receive $72,500 under the terms of the settlement to be paid out by the city’s liability insurer, Continental Western Insurance Company.
Kittleson filed the lawsuit in June after a November 2021 incident in which she alleged Lancaster Police Officer Matthew Haverland used excessive force when booking her into the Grant County Jail, resulting in physical and emotional injuries.
City Council members this week approved the settlement, 7-0, with member Sara Burks absent. The agreement states it is not an admission of wrongdoing on the part of the city or the officer but that it was approved to “avoid the expense of further litigation between the parties.”
Kittleson’s lawyer, Paul Kinne, confirmed that the parties had come to an agreement but declined to comment further. A call from the Telegraph Herald to the firm representing the city was not returned.
Court documents and police reports provide more information on the alleged incident.
Kittleson’s complaint states she was being booked into the Grant County Jail on Nov. 30, 2021. Online court records state that she had been arrested on charges of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery-domestic abuse in connection with an incident at her Lancaster home. She also was charged with resisting or obstructing an officer in connection with the incident at the jail.
Kittleson later entered a no contest plea and was found guilty of disorderly conduct-domestic abuse in February 2022. The other charges were dismissed on a motion by the prosecution.
The complaint states that Kittleson was standing at the jail desk in handcuffs waiting for booking when Haverland allegedly “threw Kittleson to the floor face first.” Documents state that she later awoke in a pool of her own blood.
“Because Kittleson was handcuffed, she had no way to break her fall,” court documents state. “Her face hit the hard floor, knocking her unconscious, breaking several teeth and causing other injuries.”
A police report provided by Police Chief Debra Reukauf states that officers called EMS for Kittleson’s injuries and she was transported to Grant Regional Health Center for stitches. Kittleson lost and regained consciousness multiple times before EMS arrived, but she never stopped breathing.
A second police report penned by Haverland states that prior to the incident, Kittleson had kicked him and attempted to headbutt him multiple times and started to “thrash around” when he attempted to subdue her.
At one point, she hit the radio microphone on Haverland’s shoulder, which then struck his chin. At the time, Haverland wrote that he believed it was Kittleson’s head that had hit him.
“It was at this time that I … decentralized Kara and took her to the ground,” Haverland wrote in the report. “When Kara was directed to the ground her head and upper torso made contact with the concrete floor.”
The incident also was captured on the body camera of an officer who assisted with the initial arrest. That footage shows Kittleson attempting to headbutt Haverland before he takes her to the ground, according to a police report. EMS was called immediately after the incident and Haverland reported the use of force to a superior.
Both Haverland and the City of Lancaster were listed as defendants in the case. The complaint alleged that Haverland’s actions exhibited use of “excessive force” in violation of state law. It also states that city policies allowed for such actions, which is why the city also was listed as a defendant.
“Lancaster had policies in place whereby its officers were trained that it was acceptable to throw a handcuffed person to the floor face first as a use of force,” the lawsuit states.
The complaint alleges that Kittleson’s complaint was not the first time something similar had happened in Lancaster, though it did not provide any information on those occurrences and Reukauf said she was not aware of any similar incidents.
The department’s use of force policy — which last was updated in June of 2021 — states “officers shall use only (the) level of force that reasonably appears necessary to effectively bring an incident under control.”
Haverland still is employed at the department, and Reukauf said in an email that he was “counseled” after the incident, though he was never put on leave. She added that officers receive yearly training on the use of force, which includes reviewing department policy and practice scenarios.
When reached directly, Haverland directed all comments to Reukauf. Attempts to reach Kittleson directly were unsuccessful.
The settlement will take effect once all parties have signed the agreement.
