LANCASTER, Wis. — Lancaster city officials are settling a lawsuit that claimed a police officer used excessive force during a 2021 incident at the local jail.

Once all parties sign the agreement, complainant Kara Kittleson will receive $72,500 under the terms of the settlement to be paid out by the city’s liability insurer, Continental Western Insurance Company.

