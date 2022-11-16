Rachel Spurling, a Clarke University graduate, will compete in the upcoming Disney+ series “Best in Snow,” a holiday special featuring snow sculpting teams from around the world. She got her start in snow sculpting several years ago through the City of Dubuque's Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival and, when she competed at the U.S. National Snow Sculpting Championships, was scouted by Disney+ to appear on their program.
When Rachel Spurling first stepped up to a block of snow with the intention of sculpting it into a work of art, it was love at first sight despite the bitterly cold environment.
The 2018 Clarke University graduate was completing an internship at Dubuque Museum of Art when she was recruited to participate in the city’s 2019 Winter Arts Snow Sculpting Festival. Having majored in fine arts with an emphasis in sculpture, the Dubuque resident never had tried snow sculpting but quickly found a passion for the winter art form.
“It was such a different medium to work with and such a different way to use my brain and think about sculpture in general,” she said. “I really fell in love with the aspect that it was ephemeral art, something that is only temporary.”
Less than four years after that initial competition, Spurling’s sculpting skills have landed her a spot on an upcoming television show.
She will be featured as a professional snow sculptor on the holiday special “Best in Snow,” which premieres Friday, Nov. 18, on streaming service Disney+. During the 90-minute show, teams compete to transform 10-foot, 20-ton blocks of snow into sculptures inspired by Pixar, Marvel, Walt Disney Animation, Walt Disney Studios and The Muppets Studios, according to a press release.
Spurling’s journey to the screen began when her team took the top prize at the 2019 Dubuque festival. Because that contest is Iowa’s official snow sculpting competition, their win earned them a spot in the 2020 national competition in Lake Geneva, Wis.
There, Spurling and her teammates were approached by a Disney+ talent scout who wanted to speak to them about a potential spot on an upcoming TV show. The interview and audition process took more than a year, but in December 2021, Spurling was notified that she would appear in the special.
The fact that Spurling was chosen did not surprise Clarke Professor of Art Louise Kames, who had watched Spurling and other Clarke students participate in the Dubuque festival for several years.
“Rachel’s always someone who stretches herself,” Kames said. “I think she’s high-energy and someone who’s working, not standing around, and she’s definitely a team player.”
In February, Spurling went to Keystone, Colo., for a week of filming. The show, hosted by actor Tituss Burgess, features five teams of six members each — four novices and two professional sculptors — competing in a snow-globe-themed fantasy village called Snowdome.
“The show is more about the novices, teaching these people who’ve never touched snow before about how to create something beautiful,” Spurling said. “… Snow sculpting is a subtractive art, starting with something and then whittling it down into something else. There’s a lot of different techniques to add snow back and create definition and smooth surface and texture and all the things you wouldn’t think possible with snow.”
The long filming days outside in the Colorado winter, not to mention the size of the project, were intimidating at first, but Spurling said she quickly found her rhythm.
“As soon as I got up to the snow block, … there was just a comfort level, a feeling of, ‘I remember you, old friend. Let’s do this thing,’” she said.
