An influx of new wagering options has added temptations for area residents battling gambling problems. Meanwhile, those tasked with helping them face an uphill battle.
Such issues will be thrust into the spotlight throughout March, which is recognized nationally as Problem Gambling Awareness Month.
Mary Boots, a prevention supervisor at Substance Abuse Services Center in Dubuque, explained that the spread of new gambling activities has put some local residents in a tough spot.
Sports gambling in Iowa was legalized in 2019 and is available in Dubuque via sportsbooks at Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino and Hotel. Meanwhile, the number of video gaming terminals in Illinois has skyrocketed since their legalization in 2009.
“When we increase access and opportunities to gamble, you are going to see more people gambling,” Boots said. “That results in more people experiencing problems related to gambling.”
GROWING CHALLENGES
Area casinos have procedures in place to curb problem gambling. However, new industry developments are complicating those efforts.
Wendy Runde, general manager at Diamond Jo in Dubuque, said promoting responsible gambling is “a core value” at her property.
“We are committed to promoting responsible gaming to our guests and team members — during Problem Gambling Awareness Month and throughout the year,” she wrote via email.
Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles said employees there are “vigilant” when it comes to monitoring problem gambling.
He noted that the state maintains a “self-exclusion program,” through which residents can ban themselves from entering the casino floor. Casinos maintain a database of such people and deny them entry if they try to come into a casino.
But avoiding gambling — especially in a city near the Illinois border — is becoming increasingly difficult.
State records indicate there were 34,595 video gaming terminals in Illinois in January 2020, up from 19,125 in January 2015. The number of video gaming terminals in East Dubuque has more than doubled in that time span — from 37 in early 2015 to 78 in January 2020.
Such terminals — essentially the same as slot machines — can be found in places like bars and convenience stores.
“Those gaming terminals can really cause problems for those individuals (who struggle with gambling),” explained Boots. “All they have to do is go across the river, and they are playing slot machines again.”
KEEPING AN EYE OUT
Aviles said Q officials are trained to spot signs of problem gambling and intervene when necessary. While it’s natural to lament a lost bet, employees will take action if they see patterns of distressed behavior.
“We don’t want people overextending themselves and wagering their child’s education or their family’s well-being,” he said.
The advent of mobile sports betting has complicated those efforts, however.
Bettors who register in person at Q Sportsbook have the option of establishing a mobile or online betting account, which allows them to wager on sports outside the walls of the casino.
“That is what makes sports betting a different animal,” Aviles said. “People have to monitor their own behavior, and they are held responsible to their own vices.”
Bettors wagered $2.41 million on sports through Q’s sportsbook in January alone, including $1.12 million through its mobile betting app. At Diamond Jo’s FanDuel Sportsbook, which does not offer a mobile app, patrons wagered $1.12 million in January.
KEEPING UP
Eric Preuss, program manager for Iowa Gambling Treatment Program, said there is no federal funding for gambling treatment in the U.S.
As a result, support for such programming comes from the state level.
This fiscal year, the Iowa Gambling Treatment Program received about $3 million in funding, including a one-time $300,000 allocation stemming from sports wagering receipts. The program had about $2.7 million in funds the previous year.
Preuss said he will closely monitor whether more funding is necessary.
“We are OK where we are at right now, but should we see an uptick in demand for our services, we will definitely talk with our legislators about how we can keep up with that,” he said.
The Substance Abuse Services Center in Dubuque serves as one arm in a multi-pronged effort to treat and prevent problem gambling.
The center’s services include counseling sessions for those with gambling problems, during which the parties discuss everything from coping strategies to the “triggers” that encourage gambling.
While such efforts definitely help, Boots believes more can be done.
“With more funding, we could have more boots on the ground and we could do a lot more with our prevention efforts,” she said.