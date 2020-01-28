Dubuque and Jackson Counties Habitat for Humanity will hold two events for people interested in applying for a home through the nonprofit organization.
The events will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Carnegie-Stout Public Library and at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4 at Multicultural Family Center in Dubuque.
According to a press release, the topics at the events will include the homeowner application process, the qualifications necessary to be considered and the requirements of families once they are selected.
Call 563-556-2195 for more information.