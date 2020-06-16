WARREN, Ill. — A man was airlifted for medical treatment following a motorcycle crash Sunday in Jo Daviess County.
Joshua E. Bridgewater, 32, of Waukesha, Wis., was airlifted to UW Hospital and Clinics in Madison, according to the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department.
The crash occurred at about 12:40 p.m. Sunday on Cole Street, just south of East Stateline Road, in rural Warren. A press release states that Bridgewater was northbound when his motorcycle left the roadway, went onto its side and skidded “through a grassy area.”
The crash remains under investigation.