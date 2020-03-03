Police said a ninth man was arrested in connection to a brawl in a Dubuque bar.
Robert C. Webb, 25, of 743 University Ave., was arrested at about 5:15 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging participation in a riot, two counts of failure to appear and pretrial supervision violation.
Court documents state that Webb was among about 12 patrons fighting at The Venue, 285 Main St., at 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1.
Surveillance footage showed a verbal confrontation between patrons that escalated into a large fight.
Police previously arrested Brandon M. Adams, 24, of 2170 Central Ave., No. 1, Deontae T. Leatherwood, 20, of 1385 Missouri Ave., Frank D. Washington, 25, 31 E. 24th St., William T. Smith, 21, of Iowa City, Edward D. Adams, 27, of 2170 Central Ave., Alfonso Faison Jr., 30, of 1492 Locust St., Tamara S. Washington, 27, of 504 W. 17th St., and Cameron Adams, 22, of 908½ Rhomberg Ave., on riot charges.