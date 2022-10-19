LANCASTER, Wis. — Grant County government employees would receive a 3% pay increase in 2023 under the proposed county budget recently presented to county supervisors.
That pay hike would be offset by health insurance costs for county employees that would increase 8%.
Under state spending controls, the county would be able increase its revenues by $120,000. That’s because the county’s net new construction rate is 1.058%, which is used as the basis for determining the revenue rate increase.
The budget presented to the county board has a $930,000 deficit.
One of the solutions suggested by County Finance Director Amanda Degenhardt was to cover that deficit with money from the general fund.
County Board Chair Bob Keeney said the general fund has just more than $12.5 million, according to the 2021 county audit. The deficit still exists despite $460,000 being used in carryover funds from sales tax revenues for this year.
Degenhardt said other counties in Wisconsin are using money from the American Rescue Plan Act to fill in gaps and then wondering what they will do in future years. She said there was no discussion of doing that in Grant County.
The budget was forwarded to the Executive Committee to come up with some answers to the issues that still remain with the spending plan before it can be considered by the board next month.
