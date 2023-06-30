Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Spring 2023
Illinois
Galena — Riley Wills
Scales Mound — Taylor Korte
Iowa
Asbury — Morgan Kreimeyer and Lily Reeg
Bellevue — Nick Hager and Beau Walgamuth
Cascade — Nolan Frasher, Cody Kremer and Justin Roling
Dubuque — Ruby Brestrup, Ben Cummer, Carter Konrardy, Audrey Noonan, Kiara Powell, Zach Sabers, Eyliah Smith-Davis, Elizabeth Tath and Mike Weidemann
Dyersville — Bryce Boekholder, Kendra Houston, Tom Jaeger and Kaylee Knipper
Edgewood — Kaitlyn Ronnebaum, Olivia Welsh and Mariah Zittergruen
Epworth — Sara Horsfield
Farley — Miranda Bisping
Maquoketa — Daniel Coyle, Ethean Nguyen, Logan Skladzien and Alex Trentz
Miles — Maddy Christof
Monticello — Eli Beitz, Maddy Heims, Katherine Houska, Sabrina LaBarge, Molly Leytem, Grace Lubben, Jayden Orcutt, Justin Recker, Rease Saunders and Seth Secrist
New Vienna — Shea Wilgenbusch
Peosta — Peyton Bennett, Logan Runde and Jax Stelzer
Sabula — Neveah Hildebrandt
Saint Donatus — McKenna Hingtgen
Wisconsin
Mineral Point — Kyle Vondra
Muscoda — Makayla Mau
Prairie Du Chien — MiKayla Thomas
