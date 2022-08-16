Dubuque City Council members on Monday night voiced their support for a local organization’s bid to purchase Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Meanwhile, an Arizona-based company confirmed to the Telegraph Herald its intention to also bid on the property with the purpose of developing the property to support a variety of sports.
City Council members on Monday voted unanimously to approve a letter supporting Dubuque Soccer Alliance’s attempt to purchase the property currently owned by Dubuque Community Schools.
However, council members did not take any action on the alliance’s request for a $300,000 contribution from the city. Following the recommendation of City Manager Mike Van Milligen, council members instead intend to discuss the request during goal-setting sessions later this month.
The school district is accepting bids for the soccer complex through Thursday, Aug. 18.
The alliance currently leases the property from the district for $1 per year and manages the complex used by local soccer organizations. The school board decided in May 2021 not to renew the alliance’s current lease, which expires in May 2023, as board members made plans to sell the property.
The soccer alliance previously announced it is offering $1.55 million for the property, equal to its most recently assessed value.
During the council meeting Monday, Jon Denham, vice president of the alliance, said his organization is pursuing the purchase to continue the growth of soccer in the community. In addition to the property purchase, the alliance requested funds from the city to go toward improvements to the property, including improving lighting, expanding parking and adding an artificial playing surface.
“We’re excited to do more and be more as an organization,” Denham said.
Council members stated their support for the soccer alliance and their bid for the property.
“I appreciate everything that goes into this request,” said Council Member David Resnick. “It is an important part of the community.”
Council Member Katy Wethal said the city should seriously consider providing funds to the alliance as a way to promote the public health of youth.
“Finding ways to move children today is harder than ever,” she said. “Children don’t come to school if they are sick. There is no better medicine in this world than exercise.”
However, Council Member Ric Jones stressed that the city must consider numerous requests during goal-setting, and there is the possibility that other requests will come before the alliance’s.
“There will probably be about 200 fabulous ideas presented to council,” Jones said. “I just want to let you know what we’re up against in the goal-setting, so you’re not too mad at us with the outcome if it doesn’t bounce in the right direction.”
Meanwhile, on Monday, the TH spoke with Mark Dyer, principal of Court One Athletics, which operates a 50,000-square-foot indoor sports facility in Tempe, Ariz.
Dyer said Court One Athletics intends to submit a bid for the soccer complex, with the intention of developing the property to support a variety of sports activities, including basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, pickleball and soccer.
While Dyer declined to provide further details, he said Court One’s plans should garner excitement from the community.
“We are very excited about wanting to surprise the community with something very impressive,” he said. “This is something that the likes of Dubuque does not have right now.”
Dyer said Court One Athletics was formed in Arizona 13 years ago, opening the indoor sports facility that now contains nine volleyball and four basketball courts.
Dyer said he moved to Dubuque with his family as a freshman and attended Hempstead High School for four years. After graduating, he went on to play collegiate basketball. While Dyer now lives in Arizona, he said he has always held a fondness for Dubuque and sees Court One Athletics’ potential project as a way to benefit the city.
“We want to move quickly,” he said. “I had some of the best years of my life in Dubuque. This is the way for me to give back.”
