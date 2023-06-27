Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Nominations close this week for a statewide recognition of women in agriculture.
The 2023 Women Impacting Agriculture nominations close at 5 p.m. Friday, June 30.
The annual recognition program honors women making a positive difference in Iowa agriculture, according to an online announcement.
Eligible women are those living in Iowa who own, manage or are employed on Iowa farms or work in Iowa agricultural businesses or organizations.
Honorees will be recognized Nov. 30 at the seventh annual Women in Ag Leadership Conference hosted by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Women in Ag program in Ames.
Nomination forms are available online at bit.ly/3Jy0LwK.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.