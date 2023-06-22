The Iowa Court of Appeals has affirmed the 10-year prison sentence of a Dubuque teen convicted in a gunpoint theft.
Tyshaun D. McKinney, 17, was given the sentence after pleading guilty to charges of first-degree theft and going armed with intent. Non-oral arguments in McKinney’s appeal were submitted in May.
“McKinney asserts at sentencing the district court erroneously relied on the psychological evaluation filed as part of his motion to transfer (his case to juvenile court),” the appeals opinion released Wednesday states. “(McKinney) argues the information in the evaluation was confidential and the statements in the evaluation were specific to the transfer hearing and not admissible.”
The charges stem from an armed robbery at Kwik Stop, 2360 Central Ave., on Aug. 1, 2021, that happened when McKinney was 16 years old.
Court documents state that cashier Donna J. Brown said a person later identified as McKinney “walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, pointed the gun at Brown and said, ‘Give me all the cash.’”
Documents state McKinney forced Brown to the register, and Brown emptied the register. McKinney forced Brown to walk into the back room and then left with the money, totaling $306.54.
Security camera footage from the store captured the incident, including McKinney putting the gun to the back of the employee’s head, documents state. McKinney’s movements after the robbery were tracked using video cameras. He later was charged as an adult in the case.
McKinney filed a motion to transfer his case from adult court to juvenile court, which ultimately was denied. Before a hearing on the matter, a psychological evaluation was prepared and sealed.
After pleading guilty to the adult charges in February 2022, McKinney was sentenced by Iowa District Court Judge Michael Shubatt on April 25, 2022.
The appeals court opinion states that the investigator who made McKinney’s pre-sentence investigation report reviewed the psychological evaluation and referenced it in the report, and prosecutors referenced the evaluation in arguments at the sentencing hearing.
McKinney filed a notice of appeal on April 26, 2022, a day after his sentencing. He argued that the use of the evaluation violated his due process rights and right against self-incrimination.
The court’s opinion states that the errors McKinney raised were apparent at the time of his sentencing and could have been brought up at the sentencing hearing, but McKinney did not make any objections at the time.
“McKinney failed to object to the use of the evaluation in the (pre-sentence investigation report) at sentencing,” the opinion states. “Therefore, the court had a right to rely on the (pre-sentence investigation report) and the evaluation.”