GALENA, Ill. – Jo Daviess County is holding an auction of properties obtained by tax deed proceedings.
There are approximately 22 properties offered for sale, according to a press release. The properties were delinquent for 2017 and prior real estate taxes.
The required minimum bid is $822 per item and all items will be sold to the highest bidder.
Bidder’s packets and sale catalogs are available at iltaxsale.com and the Jo Daviess County Treasurer’s Office, 330 N. Bench St., Galena.
Sealed bids are due at the treasurer’s office by the close of business on Aug. 6. The mailing address is 330 N. Bench St., Galena IL 61036.