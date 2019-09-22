Tim Willis is following in some tall footsteps.
“You have to respect heights,” said Willis, the owner of Tim Willis Window Cleaning. “Everybody is afraid of heights to a point, but if you don’t respect heights you won’t last very long in this business.”
Willis, 42, of Dubuque, has been cleaning windows in the tri-state area for 25 years and is the fourth generation of his family in the business.
“My great-grandfather was a window cleaner, and the first three or four years that I worked, I actually worked with my dad and my grandfather all side by side,” Willis said. “My dad still works for me. We get along great.”
Willis said 1918 is the first year with documentation of his great-grandfather cleaning windows. Willis joined the family business shortly after graduating from Hempstead High School.
“I was actually thinking about going into the military and my dad was really busy at the time,” Willis said. “He said, ‘Hey, can you give me a hand for a couple of weeks?’ And that was 25 years ago. Once I started doing it, I found out I liked it.”
Willis’ business is six years old. He worked for his father before that.
Jim Riley, owner of Riley Mazda Subaru in Dubuque, has known the Willis family for years.
“(Tim’s) grandfather and my dad were very good friends – they drag-raced together,” Riley said. “His family has been doing our windows for 50 years. Tim’s dad, Dave, cleaned windows for us and I’ve known Tim since Tim started working with his dad.”
Riley said Willis’ work “is beyond reproach.”
“They are by far the best that there is,” Riley said. “I would never even think of using anyone else.”
Willis has six employees and his company takes jobs within a 20-mile radius of Dubuque.
“We do everything from really small houses to multi-million-dollar houses,” Willis said. “We can get to just about anything. We have new technology that we use, like water-fed poles, to get into some places that we couldn’t get to before.”
Lifts are required to reach some of the towering windows Willis cleans.
“The architects don’t think about us too much when they’re designing buildings,” he said. “You find yourself in some precarious positions.”
Asked about the dizzying heights he and his crew members often face, Willis said the focus is always on safety.
“If you don’t respect what you’re doing, you’re going to not be careful and you’re going to end up on the ground,” he said. “There’s some ladder safety stuff that we do and there’s some harnesses we wear with the lifts.”
Aside from heights, Willis often is asked about working in different seasons.
“One thing I get a lot of is, ‘What do you do in the winter time?’” he said. “Nobody thinks you can do windows in the winter time. Generally, we don’t do a lot of houses in the winter time, but we do a lot of businesses. Usually I can wash windows down to about 30 degrees below zero with the use of alcohol.”
Willis said the most difficult windows to clean are found at newly constructed buildings.
“When they first get done (constructing) a building, you have silicon and construction debris,” he said. “That is usually our most-challenging stuff to take care of.”
Willis cleaned the windows of Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions after the Dubuque business was constructed.
“We are full of windows – our entire front is windows – and he did a fantastic job,” Statera CEO Nicole Hutchison said of Willis. “He was very professional. He did a nice job of not interrupting client care when he was here.”
Willis enjoys his job in part because he likes the outdoors.
“I like the new scenery every day,” he said. “I like the seasons. It’s nice to not be at the same thing all the time and I have great customers.”
Willis said he follows a motto handed down a couple of generations.
“The motto I try to run my business by is something my grandfather, Bob Willis used to say: ‘You can sheer a sheep many times, but you can only skin him once.’ I try to be as fair as possible with people and they always seem to keep calling.”